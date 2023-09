Rupert Murdoch Steps Back from Fox, News Corp

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.He is the eldest boy!On Thursday, 92-year-old Rupert Murdoch announced he's leaving his dual chair posts at Fox and News Corp, naming oldest son Lachlan Murdoch as his replacement. Unfortunately for the crown prince, there is not much by way of peace in the kingdom, and indications are this may not be the longest of reigns.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel