RUSL to Eliminate Exposure Through March 18, 2022

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increased market volatility and restrictions on Russian securities and related exposure resulting from sanctions and other measures imposed on Russia by the United States and other countries in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares will eliminate all exposure to the market today and, instead, all of its assets will be held in cash.

As previously announced, shares of the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares will cease trading on the NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE") as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on March 11, 2022 (the "Closing Date") and will liquidate on March 18, 2022 (the "Liquidation Date"). Effective today, March 03, 2022, the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares will have a market exposure of 0% and will hold all of its assets in cash through the Liquidation Date and will then distribute all of its assets on the Liquidation Date.

Fund Name Ticker March 03, 2022 – March 18, 2022 Exposure Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2X Shares RUSL 0%

