Russell Medical Center, Andalusia Health, and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center have the lowest Sepsis In-Hospital Mortality Rates in Alabama

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dexur's analysis of the Medicare claims data shows that the Russell Medical Center, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, and Andalusia Health have the lowest Sepsis In-hospital mortality rate at 7.42%, 7.53%, and 8.19%, respectively. Alabama wide sepsis in-hospital mortality rate for the same period was 16.84% as compared to the national rate of 13.42%.

Dexur also did a risk-adjusted analysis by looking at in-hospital mortality rates within specific DRGs. For Sepsis, the risk-adjusted analysis was done on DRG 871 - SEPTICEMIA OR SEVERE SEPSIS WITHOUT MV >96 HOURS WITH MAJOR COMPLICATION OR COMORBIDITY and the rates for the top 3 hospitals, Russell Medical Center, Andalusia Health, and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center were 8.9%, 9.26% and 9.3% respectively. The risk-adjusted rate for DRG 871 for Alabama was 17.84% and 14.59% for the nation as a whole.

Dexur has one of the largest anonymized medical claims data based on which it produces real-world evidence (RWE) research for specific hospitals, nursing homes, hospices, home health, and other healthcare organizations. Dexur data has been used in research papers published by top institutions such as Harvard Medical School and is trusted by more than 500 healthcare organizations.

Dexur has published research on these specific hospitals as well as other hospitals in Alabama relating to readmissions, skilled nursing facilities, market share, referral patterns and other data elements. Further research on Russell Medical Center, Andalusia Health, and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center can be found on Dexur.com. Dexur Pro members can get complete access to data and in-depth custom reports as part of the subscription package.

