Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Jack Yang

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Jack Yang has joined the firm as a key member of the firm's Technology Sector, based in Singapore. Yang leverages more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and marketing for the technology sector to provide market-leading insights to his clients of all sizes and geographies.

"We are incredibly excited to have Jack join the firm," said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific Region. "Jack's leadership experience at some of the world's most prominent companies positions him to provide our clients strategic advice as they build and develop senior leadership capabilities to drive business transformation and capture growth."

Yang joined Russell Reynolds Associates after serving as Chief Sales Officer, APAC, for Bullitt Group, an original design and manufacturing provider of mobile phones and other connected devices for global brands such as Caterpillar and Land Rover. In this role, he was responsible for leading sales and go-to-market strategies. Yang has more than 20 years of business development, sales and marketing experience in the technology sector, having held senior leadership roles at both multinational and regional companies, including five years as Head of iPhone and iPad Sales SE Asia at Apple and President of South Asia at HTC. He began his career at Motorola in various leadership positions for 15 years and has worked in the United States, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Beijing.

Yang holds a BBA in business administration and marketing from Loyola University of Chicago. He speaks fluent English, Mandarin and Japanese.

