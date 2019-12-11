Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Katherine Henry

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Katherine Henry has joined the firm as a senior member of the firm's global Corporate Officers Sector, leading the Human Resources Officers Practice in Australia. She is based inMelbourne and will advised clients on matters pertaining to organizational transformations, talent acquisition and development.

"We are thrilled to have such a highly qualified expert to our team and for our clients," said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific Region. "With almost two decades of experience working with clients to develop and implement organizational transformation program, Katherine will be a great asset to the firm to strategically advise clients on the talent strategy to transform and grow their business in this competitive environment."

Henry joined Russell Reynolds Associates from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), where she was Executive General Manager, People and Transformation. As a member of the Executive Team, she was responsible for delivering the People & Culture strategy and services, as well as the organizational transformation program across the enterprise. Previously, Henry was with ASX-listed Bellamy's Organic and UXC, where she held Chief Human Resources Officer roles. With close to 20 years of HR experience, she began her career with PwC Consulting, in the Human Capital and Strategic Change Practice.

Henry holds a BA in social sciences: human resource management, psychology and English literature from Monash University School of Psychology and a graduate diploma in career development from the School of Psychology at Deakin University. She is also accredited in coaching and is a qualified Counselor and Organizational Careers Practitioner.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com

Contact:

Joann Chin

Russell Reynolds Associates

+65-6496-0614

joann.chin@russellreynolds.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191210/2665847-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170619/1878938-1LOGO

SOURCE Russell Reynolds Associates