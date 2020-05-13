Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Matt Guthridge

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Matt Guthridge has joined the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Practice, leading the team in Australia and New Zealand. Based in Melbourne, Guthridge has years of experience advising industrial, energy and natural resources clients on their most complex leadership development and assessment efforts.

"We are very pleased that Matt is joining our Australian team," said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific Region. "Matt's P&L background and consulting experience will be an immediate asset to our industrials and natural resources team in Australasia. His significant depth in the unique leadership and talent issues encountered in the energy and resources practice gives him unparalleled insights that will deliver immediate benefits to our clients during these uncertain times."

Guthridge joined Russell Reynolds Associates after three years as Executive General Manager, Strategy & Transformation, with ASX-listed energy infrastructure company AusNet Services. In this role, he led the development and execution of the firm's corporate strategy, M&A, enterprise transformation and sustainability agendas. Prior to this, Guthridge held senior roles in some of the world's most prestigious management consulting firms in Australia and London. He was Head of Utilities Transformation for Boston Consulting Group, developing and supporting strategic transformation projects for major Australian utilities clients. Previously, he was a Consulting Partner and co-leader of the Energy, Utilities and Mining Sector for PwC Australia, managing a substantial P&L and team of equity partners while advising clients on corporate planning, leadership, risk culture and restructuring. Guthridge began his advisory career with McKinsey & Company, leaving as an Associate Partner serving clients globally on leadership and talent issues as part of the firm's global Organization Practice and Global Energy and Materials Practice. During his time at McKinsey, Guthridge played a central role in the development of the firm's thinking on organizational health and talent management strategy.

Guthridge earned his BSc and Graduate Diploma in educational psychology from Monash University and his Doctor of Psychology, organizational/industrial, from The University of Melbourne.

About Russell Reynolds Associates

Russell Reynolds Associates is a global leadership advisory and search firm. Our 470+ consultants in 46 offices work with public, private and nonprofit organizations across all industries and regions. We help our clients build teams of transformational leaders who can meet today's challenges and anticipate the digital, economic and political trends that are reshaping the global business environment. From helping boards with their structure, culture and effectiveness to identifying, assessing and defining the best leadership for organizations, our teams bring their decades of expertise to help clients address their most complex leadership issues. We exist to improve the way the world is led. www.russellreynolds.com.

