24.03.2022 23:00:13
Russia's Stock Market is Open Again, Larry Fink Says the World Will Never Be the Same
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.After a month of suspended trading, the Moscow Stock Exchange reopened Thursday, albeit with restrictions so severe the White House called it a "charade."While shares rose, foreign investors' holdings remain frozen and short selling is banned. Meanwhile, Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest asset manager BlackRock, said investors should get used to the political fragmentation creeping into markets, calling it the end of globalization as we know it.Continue reading
