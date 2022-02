Russia's War With Ukraine Has Transformed Germany's Idea of Military Spending

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When German leader Olaf Scholz assumed the Chancellorship in December, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia was merely a "private sector" project and the idea of Germany delivering arms to a foreign country was incredibly taboo. Then a war happened.After reversing Germany's positions on energy and arms in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz went one step further on Sunday and, in just thirty minutes, tore up decades of German defense policy by pledging to spend billions on the country's military.