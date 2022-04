Rust 2024 roadmap focuses on developer ease of use

With the Rust roadmap for 2024, the developers behind the popular language for fast and safe system-level development are focused on flattening the learning curve as well as on helping users help each other and scaling the Rust project overall.Unveiled April 4, the Rust 2024 roadmap is offered as a starting point, with the Rust language design team committed to revisiting themes as 2023 approaches. Under the theme of flattening the learning curve, the intent is to eliminate many patterns and idiosyncrasies needed to learn Rust. Async and embedded Rust are particular areas of interest.To read this article in full, please click here