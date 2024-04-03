|
03.04.2024 11:00:00
Rust memory safety explained
Over the past decade, Rust has emerged as a language of choice for people who want to write fast, machine-native software that also has strong guarantees for memory safety.Other languages, like C, may run fast and close to the metal, but they lack the language features to ensure program memory is allocated and disposed of properly. As noted recently by the White House Office of the National Cyber Director, these shortcomings enable software insecurities and exploits with costly real-world consequences. Languages like Rust, which put memory safety first, are getting more attention.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
