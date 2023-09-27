WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Investment Partners ("Sterling"), a Westport, Connecticut-based leading middle market private equity firm investing in distribution and business services companies, is pleased to announce that Ruth Lane has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Lane will be responsible for Sterling's investor relations activities and managing the firm's fundraising strategy globally.

"We are very pleased to bring Ruth on board. Her extensive expertise and deep network of relationships will help Sterling strengthen our investor partnerships and enable us to strategically position ourselves for continued growth" said Charles Santoro, Managing Partner and co-Founder. James Soldano, Partner, said "Ruth will play a critical role within our organization as we continue to scale and develop our firm. We are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team."

Prior to Sterling, Ms. Lane was Head of Investor Relations at ATL Partners, and held similar leadership positions at MidOcean Partners and CIFC Asset Management. Ms. Lane was also previously with Mount Kellett Capital Management and Credit Suisse. She holds a B.A. from Princeton University.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a private equity firm investing in and building middle-market companies for over 32 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 220 transactions, representing approximately $28 billion in aggregate value. www.sterlinglp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruth-lane-joins-sterling-as-head-of-investor-relations-301939609.html

SOURCE Sterling Investment Partners