RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Announces Campaign to Support Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund With $500 Per Sold Motorhome at Motor Home Specialist ("MHS") in May

Largest Motor Home Dealer in the U.S. Expects to Raise Over $100,000 in May to Support Veterans

100% of Donations Supports Building Intrepid Spirit Centers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced that Motor Home Specialist will donate $500 for every motor home it sells in May to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), a not-for-profit organization and national leader which serves United States military personnel experiencing the Invisible Wounds of War: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS).

Jon Ferrando, CEO and President of RVR said, "Donny O'Banion and Motor Home Specialist have been strong supporters of Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund over the past 5 years raising over $675,000 to support this amazing cause. We have a large number of associates and customers that are current military members and veterans, and we owe a deep debt of gratitude to all of them for their service to our great country. The work done by IFHF has helped many military veterans and we want to help expand this support to individuals that have sacrificed so much for their country."

"We are honored to continue our support of IFHF in May," said Donny O'Banion, President of Motor Home Specialist. "We have an incredible number of associates, customers and family members that are veterans in need of support. We look forward to a great month of May to maximize our donation to help build the Intrepid Spirit Center in Texas."

One hundred percent of the donation by RVR and MHS will go to the IFHF's mission of building ten Intrepid Spirit Centers around the country that diagnose and treat Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and psychological health conditions in U.S. service members. Currently, Intrepid Spirit centers are operational at Fort Belvoir, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Campbell, KY; Fort Bragg, NC; and Fort Hood, TX; Camp Pendleton, CA; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA; Eglin Air Force Base, FL; and a center at Fort Carlson, CO will open later this summer. Construction on the final center at Fort Bliss, TX will begin by the end of this year. Each Intrepid Spirit center costs approximately $13 million to construct and equip with the latest in brain technology and treatment facilities and spans 25,000 square feet.

"We are so fortunate to have incredible partners like RV Retailer and Motor Home Specialist, as well as its generous customers, whose continued support has given us the ability to help so many men and women of the Armed Forces who suffer from TBI and other psychological health conditions," said David Winters, President of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. "The money raised from MHS's sales in May will go directly toward building our tenth Intrepid Spirit Center in Texas."

To learn more about RV Retailer, Motor Home Specialists or the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF), visit www.rvretailer.net, and www.fallenheroesfund.org.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 96 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

About the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF) serves United States military personnel experiencing the Invisible Wounds of War: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS), the signature wounds of today's wars. In response to this critical need, IFHF is building a series of ten specially designed treatment facilities, named Intrepid Spirit Centers, at military bases across the country. Within these centers, service members receive the most advanced and proven care to address the complex symptoms of TBI and PTS. More than 90% of service members treated at the Intrepid Spirit Centers are able to continue on Active Duty and enjoy a full life. Eight Intrepid Spirit Centers have been built and are open at military bases around the country. A ninth will open this summer and construction on the tenth will begin by the end of 2022. Each new Intrepid Spirit Center will provide care to thousands of service members suffering the devastating effects of TBI and PTS. Each center costs between $12-13 million to build and equip. For more information visit www.fallenheroesfund.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-retailer-llc-rvr-announces-campaign-to-support-intrepid-fallen-heroes-fund-with-500-per-sold-motorhome-at-motor-home-specialist-mhs-in-may-301539923.html

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC