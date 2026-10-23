RVMD's RASONQUE Shows Survival Benefit Across Key Patient Group In Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

(RTTNews) - Revolution Medicines, Inc. (RVMD) presented new subgroup analyses from its Phase 3 RASolute 302 trial showing that RASONQUE (daraxonrasib) continued to deliver an overall survival benefit compared with chemotherapy across multiple patient groups with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Metastatic pancreatic cancer is one of the most difficult cancers to treat, and patients whose disease progressed after initial therapy often face limited treatment options and poor outcomes.

RASONQUE is an oral RAS(ON) inhibitor approved in the United States for certain patients with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma who have received at least one prior systemic therapy or who are not candidates for multiagent systemic therapy. The Phase 3 RASolute 302 study evaluated RASONQUE against physician-selected chemotherapy in previously treated patients. In the trial, 248 patients received RASONQUE and 252 received chemotherapy.

The newly presented analyses, reported at the ESMO Congress 2026, showed that the survival benefit observed in the overall study population was generally consistent across multiple RAS mutation subgroups, including patients with KRAS G12D, G12V, and G12R mutations, as well as patients with no identified tumors RAS mutations.

The findings build on the previously reported primary analysis, in which median overall survival was 13.2 months for patients treated with RASONQUE compared with 6.7 months for those receiving chemotherapy.

RASONQUE also demonstrated a survival benefit across several commonly used chemotherapy comparison groups, including gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel, modified FOLFIRINOX/FOLFOX and nanoliposomal irinotecan-based regimens.

In addition, the survival improvement was observed across different treatment settings, including patients whose cancer returned shortly after prior surgery-related treatment and those who had received one prior line of therapy for metastatic disease.

The subgroup analyses were presented as a late-breaking abstract during an ESMO Proffered Paper session and further support the broader findings from the RASolute 302 study, which were previously presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Revolution Medicines said the results reinforce the potential role of RASONQUE in previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer as the company continues global regulatory efforts to expand access to the therapy.

RVMD has traded between $53.67 and $224.31 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $187.69, down 3.39%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $189.00, up 0.70%.