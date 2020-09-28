SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RVnGO (https://www.RVnGO.com), The truly free, peer to peer online RV rental marketplace announces its new offering of RV Sales through their website at https://www.rvngo.com/RVs-For-Sale.

RVnGO is known for being a free peer to peer online RV Rental Marketplace unlike other platforms that take 30% and RVnGO offers industry leading insurance. Well now, RV owners and dealerships can sell their RVs through our website as easily as they rent their RVs. Shoppers of RVs are now able to shop available RVs for sale on the website and contact the owner or dealer directly.

The great part of this new service is RVnGO is further delivering on its brand promise of bring people together by closing the gap between renting and owning, allowing shoppers to rent different models and classes before they buy all on the same website platform, and like RV rentals, we don't take any fees.

This further helps RV Dealerships who sell and rent RVs by offering another channel of free advertising and allowing RV shoppers to "try before they buy", which has been shown to increase sales for the Dealerships who provide that option.

About RVnGO

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RVnGO is the first peer-to-peer RV rental platform that brings people together without charging any fees to Hosts or Guests (the users of our website). We are the only online platform that allows Hosts to keep 100% of their rental income for each booking. RVnGO also provides peace of mind to RV owners and renters by automatically including RV rental insurance for all rentals covering up to $1 million in liability. The insurance covers the Host and the Guest and the Guest pays the nightly insurance and deductible.

Press Contact:

Richard Saling

Marketing Director

richard.saling@rvngo.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rvngo-now-offers-rv-sales-through-their-website-301139159.html

SOURCE RVnGO