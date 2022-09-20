RVshare Announces 2022 'Campies' Winners

After hundreds of nominations, RVshare announces its first-ever Campers' Choice Award winners to recognize and give credit to outstanding RV and camping experiences across the United States

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, announces its list of winners in its first annual Campers' Choice Awards. Launched earlier this summer, the new awards program gives recognition to campgrounds across the US in a variety of categories. Through this program, RVshare's mission is to help travelers design their best camping experience, while also recognizing the outstanding commitment to excellence of leading campground operators.

After hundreds of nominations following "The Campies" announcement, RVshare is proud to announce this year's winners as:

"RVshare is on a mission to provide guidance to renters through their travel planning process, while also supporting campgrounds across the country and their commitment to excellence," said RVshare's VP of Marketing Martijn Scheijbeler. "RVshare is proud to give recognition to these organizations, which will then allow travelers to feel confident in their decisions, knowing that they can look forward to the experiences and amenities that are most important to them. Connecting travelers with these campgrounds will ultimately lead to their own growth and expansion, as well as the flourishing of the RV and camping industry overall."

On July 19, RVshare welcomed all RV travelers, past renters, campground owners and travel enthusiasts to nominate their favorite campgrounds in a number of categories, including the best luxury RV resort, best family and pet-friendly campgrounds, best wifi and remote-friendly experience, and many others. Nominations closed on August 19, where the top finalists were then distributed to a carefully selected group of panelists to make their final selections. This year's panelists included a range of RV travel experts, influencers, spokespeople, editors, hosts, and bestselling authors in the outdoor and RV travel space. All panelists were researched and designated based on their involvement and commitment to the RV and camping industry. A full list of panelists and their biographies can be found at rvshare.com/campies .

For more information about the RVshare Campers' Choice Awards and this year's winners, please visit rvshare.com/campies .

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 3 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

