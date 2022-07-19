RVshare Announces First-Ever Campers' Choice Awards, "The Campies"

To complement the Campground Partnership Program, RVshare announces its first-ever Campers' Choice Awards, "The Campies", recognizing and giving credit to outstanding RV and camping experiences across the United States.

AUSTIN, Texas, and AKRON, Ohio, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare , the largest online community for RV owners and renters, debuts its very own annual campground awards program, "The Campies." RVshare is dedicated to ensuring the best experience possible for renters, while also helping campgrounds around the country do the same. With a variety of submission categories, The Campies award recognition will allow campgrounds to not only highlight their commitment to excellence, but also lead travelers to book more confidently, matching them with what they value in an RV vacation, from the right features to valued amenities, and more.

Starting today through Friday August 19, RVshare welcomes all avid RV travelers, past renters, campground owners and travel enthusiasts to nominate their favorite campgrounds in a number of categories. For The Campies' introductory year, RVshare will be highlighting the top campgrounds across the nation in 12 different categories including the best luxury RV resort, best pet-friendly campground, best wifi and remote-friendly experience, and many others. All categories and nomination forms for each can be found and submitted at rvshare.com/campies .

"RVshare is on a mission to support travelers and the camping industry alike. The organization is looking forward to giving much-deserved credit to the outstanding campgrounds across the United States," said RVshare's VP of Marketing Martijn Scheijbeler. "To be able to help highlight these locations and their commitment to excellence will help the prosperity and growth of the campgrounds, while also helping travelers feel assured in their travel decisions, knowing they are getting the experiences, amenities, and features that are important to them."

The nomination window will close on August 19, where the top finalists in each category will then be reviewed and decided on by a carefully selected panel of industry experts and travel enthusiasts in the RV and camping industry. Panelists for this year's awards will include a range of RV travel experts, influencers, spokespeople, editors, hosts, and bestselling authors. All panelists were researched and designated based on their involvement and commitment to the RV and camping industry. A full list of panelists and their biographies can be found at rvshare.com/campies .

Campgrounds will be selected on criteria including traveler sentiment, testimonials, and reviews. Following the panelist debate and decision, RVshare will be announcing the 2022 Campers' Choice Award winners on September 20. To further celebrate and support the winning campgrounds and their achievements, RVshare will recognize each winner on RVshare.com and its owned social media channels; RVshare will also provide the winners with a certified RVshare badge for the campgrounds' sites, channels, advertisements, and media kits, as well as a promotion kit and merchandise to help promote their recent success.

About RVshare

