RVshare names Melissa Fortenberry Chief Product Officer as the Company Soars to New Heights

AUSTIN, Texas, and AKRON, Ohio, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, is pleased to announce that Melissa Fortenberry has been named Chief Product Officer (CPO). She most recently served as Vice President of Product, where she played a significant role in scaling RVshare's business by driving product vision and strategy.

"Since Melissa joined the company in 2018, she has been instrumental in scaling RVshare's business through a hyper-growth period and beyond," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "I am honored to have her join me at the senior executive level of RVshare where I know she will continue to help the company level-up time and time again."

Fortenberry has been instrumental in growing the business during her tenure. RVshare is currently experiencing a nearly 40% increase in revenue from bookings this year compared to last year. She has been laser-focused on conversion, working to make booking an RV as easy as a hotel or rental car. With Fortenberry spearheading initiatives that have dramatically altered the way RVshare customers interact with the marketplace more than 94% of reviews were 5-stars in 2021.

"RVshare has the incredible opportunity to make RV rentals a mainstream travel category. With my team of fiercely dedicated and goal-driven product managers, product marketers, and designers I am proud to build on the exceptional work that has already been done to help families explore the outdoors and create memories of a lifetime," says Fortenberry.

Fortenberry brings her talents from vacation rental giant HomeAway (Vrbo), an Expedia-owned brand where she held the position of Vice President of Global Partner and Product Marketing. With 20 years of product management and marketing experience with a focus on online marketplaces, Fortenberry is an experienced business and consumer internet executive with a history of scaling companies from start-up through IPO, leading product and go-to-market strategies, educating global customer bases through change, and accelerating business growth through innovation.

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

