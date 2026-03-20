RWC Aktie
WKN DE: A0YJK4 / ISIN: US7499041082
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20.03.2026 21:31:14
RWC Asset Advisors Exits Its Entire Li Auto Stake -- Selling $33 Million Worth of Shares
According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, RWC Asset Advisors exited its stake in Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI), selling 1,638,544 shares during the fourth quarter. Based on the average share price for the quarter, the estimated transaction value was roughly $33 million. The quarter-end value of the position had been $41.5 million as of the prior 13F filing.RWC Asset Advisors didn't reduce its Li Auto position; it walked away entirely from a holding that represented roughly 6.8% of the fund's assets just one quarter earlier. That kind of decisive move will catch many investors’ attention, even if the reasons behind it aren't spelled out in the SEC filing.Here’s what we do know. Li Auto shares had already fallen fairly dramatically in the months leading into Q4 2025 -- and the stock has continued to lag the broader market since then. Its most recent earnings report wasn’t exactly inspiring either: The company missed estimates on the top and bottom lines, with revenue declining 35% year over year, and vehicle deliveries down 31%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Li Auto Inc
|7,30
|-0,40%
|RWC Inc
|14,25
|18,75%
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