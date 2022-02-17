RWE AG Lifts FY22 Earnings View; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) were gaining around 5 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the utility on Thursday lifted fiscal 202 earnings forecast citing a dynamic market environment from which a higher earnings contribution is assumed.

For the year, adjusted net income is now expected to be at 1.3 billion euros to 1.7 billion euros, higher than previously expected 1.1 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros. Adjusted EBIT is expected to range from 2.0 billion euros to 2.4 billion euros, up from 1.7 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros expected earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 is now anticipated to be between 3.6 billion euros and 4.0 billion euros, compared to previously expected 3.3 billion euros to 3.6 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA in the core business is anticipated to be between 2.9 billion euros and 3.3 billion euros, up from earlier projected 2.75 billion euros to 3.05 billion euros.

The dividend target is 0.90 euro per share for fiscal 2022.

RWE will publish its Annual Report for the 2021 financial year on March 15.

In Germany, RWE shares were trading at 38.68 euros, up 4.9 percent.