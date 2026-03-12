RWE FY25 Profit Rises, Sees Growth In FY26, FY27 Adj. Earnings; To Invest EUR 35 Bln By FY31

(RTTNews) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reportedThursday higher profit in fiscal 2025, while adjusted earnings were lower than last year. Looking ahead, the company projects higher adjusted earnings in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027. The firm also lifted dividend.

In addition, the company announced that between 2026 and 2031, it plans to make a total of 35 billion euros in net investments to expand its portfolio. The company aims to increase its renewable, battery storage and flexible generation capacity by 25 gigawatts (GW) to around 65 GW.

RWE intends to expand its business in the US even more than before, investing 17 billion euros net - almost half of the planned investment volume of 35 billion euros. RWE's installed capacity in the US is set to increase to 22 GW by 2031 from 13 GW today.

In the year 2025, net income grew to 2.62 billion euros from last year's 1.86 billion euros. Distributable profit was 1.43 billion euros, compared to 929 million euros a year ago.

Adjusted net income reached 1.80 billion euros, lower than 2.32 billion euros last year. Adjusted net income per share was 2.48 euros, compared to 3.12 euros last year.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to 5.09 billion euros from 5.68 billion euros in the prior year.

Revenue for the year grew to 73 million euros from 71 million euros last year.

Further, the company confirmed that a dividend of 1.20 euros per share for fiscal 2025 will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on April 30. This represents an increase of €0.10 per share.

For 2026, RWE intends to raise the dividend by 10 percent to 1.32 euros per share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, RWE expects its operating earnings to improve, with positive impact from the commissioning of new wind and solar farms and battery storage facilities.

RWE expects adjusted net income to be between 1.55 billion euros and 2.05 billion euros, with adjusted earnings per share of 2.55 euros based on the midpoint of the guidance range.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be higher, within a range of 5.2 billion euros to 5.8 billion euros.

Further, for fiscal 2027, RWE expects earnings to rise again, with adjusted net income between 1.9 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros, earnings per share of 3.05 euros at the midpoint of the guidance, and adjusted EBITDA of 6.2 billion euros and 6.8 billion euros.

