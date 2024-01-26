|
26.01.2024 13:18:59
RWE Group Sees FY23 Adj. Earnings Above View; Maintains Dividend Target; Stock Dips
(RTTNews) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported Friday its fiscal 2023 preliminary adjusted earnings results, expecting to exceed its outlook. Further, the dividend target remains at 1.00 euro per share for fiscal 2023.
In Germany, RWE shares were losing 5 percent to trade at 34.77 euros.
The Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment as well as Supply & Trading recorded better than expected performence in the fourth quarter.
For the year, adjusted net income would be 4.54 billion euros, compared to outlook of 3.30 billion euros to 3.80 billion euros.
Adjusted EBIT would be 6.35 billion euros, compared to outlook of 5 billion euros to 5.60 billion euros, while adjusted EBITDA of the RWE Group would be 8.38 billion euros, while outlook was 7.20 billion euros to 7.7 billion euros.
Adjusted EBITDA of the of the core business would be 7.67 billion euros, while outlook was 6.30 billion euros to 6.90 billion euros.
The company is scheduled to release full- results on March 14.
