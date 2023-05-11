|
RWE Q1 Adj. Earnings Surge; Confirms FY23 Outlook
(RTTNews) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter adjusted net income was 1.67 billion euros, compared to prior year's 2 million euros, thanks to higher earnings in green core business.
Adjusted EBIT was 2.30 billion euros, compared to 251 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA Group surged to 2.80 billion euros from prior year's 613 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA Core business was 2.30 billion euros, up from 406 million euros a year ago.
The company said the increase in earnings year-on-year was primarily due to higher earnings from international power generation in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas segment. In?addition,?the previous year's earnings were impacted by charges from sanctions on hard coal from Russia in the Supply & Trading segment.
Further, the company confirmed dividend target of 1.00 euro per share for fiscal 2023.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, RWE continues to expect adjusted net income in the range of 2.20 billion euros to 2.70 billion euros, adjusted EBIT of 3.60 billion euros to 4.20 billion euros, and adjusted EBITDA Group of 5.80 billion euros to 6.40 billion euros.
