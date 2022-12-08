08.12.2022 09:16:59

RWE Renewables Announces Success In California Offshore Wind Lease Auction

(RTTNews) - RWE Renewables announced it has been successful in the California offshore wind lease auction in the U.S., securing Lease Area OCS-P 0561 with a winning bid of $157.7 million. RWE's awarded site is 45 kilometers offshore in the Humboldt Bay off the north coast of California. The lease area has the potential to host up to 1.6 gigawatts of capacity. The project is expected to be in operation by the mid-2030s.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO Offshore Wind of RWE Renewables, said: "Our success in California is a milestone achievement, RWE's first-ever awarded commercial scale floating offshore wind project."

RWE noted that its U.S. offshore wind development portfolio now totals about 4.6 gigawatts, including New York Bight seabed lease area, awarded in February 2022.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: ATX schwächer -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Freitagshandel nach, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex anzieht. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen