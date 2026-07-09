International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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09.07.2026 13:11:01
RWR vs. RWO: Should Your REIT ETF Include International Stocks?
The choice between State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWO) and State Street SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:RWR) comes down to geographic scope and cost efficiency.While both funds target real estate investment trusts, RWO includes international developed and emerging markets, whereas RWR focuses exclusively on the United States. This broader mandate for the global fund carries a higher expense ratio and a more diversified, albeit lower-performing, historical track record.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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