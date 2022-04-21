RWS Entertainment Group Acquires "ted" - Europe's Largest Entertainment, Audio Visual, Fitness and Custom Merchandise Company, Becomes World's Largest Leisure and Attraction Experience Provider

ted's award-winning team will leverage their creative expertise and global network to deliver new immersive experiences for Halloween, holiday and seasonal events

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS Entertainment Group (RWS), the world's largest, full-service provider of visitor attractions and experiences, today announced the acquisition of The Experience Department, popularly known as ted. This announcement follows RWS's November 2021 acquisition of international attraction design firm JRA and expands the group's expertise to include 360-degree experience design, audio visual solutions, fitness and wellbeing programs, custom-made retail products, studio recording and visual media design. ted services will also expand to include new Halloween and seasonal holiday experiences complete with design, fabrication and installation.

"The synergy between ted and RWS Entertainment Group opens opportunities for our team and our clients to achieve the ultimate immersive experiences on land and at sea," said RWS Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Stana. "Our companies have an outstanding record of delivering powerful projects. Together with other RWS companies including JRA and Binder Casting, the possibilities are endless. Each client will benefit from the strength of the entire international team, elevating the guest experience while maximizing revenue."

British based with offices in four countries and a twenty-year history, ted delivers full-service entertainment and programming for theater, cruise, resort and leisure destinations. From audiovisual installations and live entertainment to fitness programs and custom character creation, clients around the world trust ted's bespoke offerings and excellent customer service. Working in partnership with their clients, ted helps define and design guest experience blueprints that are used to inform all aspects of project development. Resort design, themed attractions, custom plush, food and beverage all impact the guest experience. To meet each client need, ted specializes in creating wow-factor moments, large or small, for guests and brands alike.

"At our core, we are creative innovative thinkers; we push the experience to the next level," said Robin Breese-Davies, who will continue to lead ted's exponential growth as part of RWS Entertainment Group. "I am extremely proud, on behalf of the ted team, to be joining the RWS family. Our connected approach and 360-degree design experience truly sets us apart, and we're excited to continue designing and defining what's next in guest experience."

In what was already an exciting time of growth for every division of RWS Entertainment Group, the acquisition of ted streamlines fulfillment of the best, most innovative entertainment and experiences around the globe. RWS has tripled cruise ship activations, opened a new Leased Experiences Division, launched a new RWS Décor Products catalogue and introduced the RWS

Fun Crew™: Staffing Reimagined. More than a dozen JRA-designed projects will open in 2022, and together, all RWS companies will deliver nearly 500 live experiences and provide jobs for 6,500 performers, technicians and designers in 50 countries around the world.

ABOUT RWS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP:

RWS Entertainment Group is a global, Emmy Award-winning entertainment company with headquarters in New York, London and Cincinnati. Together with its subsidiaries, RWS designs, fabricates, installs and operates custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences delivering over 500 live performances and providing more than 6,500 career opportunities each year. With projects on six of the world's seven continents and all the oceans in between, RWS provides services for theme parks, attractions, cruise ships, zoos, aquariums, museums, theater venues, casinos, hotels and resorts, botanical gardens, visitor centers, port of call destinations, retail and real estate, municipalities, airports, corporate and branded experiences.

Founded in 2003, RWS operates the largest live production facility in New York City which includes 56,000 square feet of office space, a rehearsal studio complex and performer housing. RWS properties include a Theatrical and Ticketed Experiences division; Binder Casting serving the stage, film and commercial markets; the innovative RWS Fun Crew™: Staffing Reimagined; RWS Décor Products and RWS Leased Experiences.

RWS has supplied ground-breaking productions and custom brand experiences for an impressive roster of clients that includes Warner Bros., Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Hasbro, O, the Oprah Magazine, Vera Wang, Holland America Line, Disney Cruise Lines, Azamara, MSC Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Hard Rock Resorts, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Europa-Park Resort, Paultons Park, Six Flags, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, The Denver Zoo and many more.

In 2021, RWS acquired JRA, an award-winning creative studio with headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. JRA plans, designs and delivers exceptional visitor experiences for theme parks, museums, brand experiences, children's experiences, attractions, theater venues, visitor centers, cruise ships and port of call destinations. Services include master planning, writing and content development, attraction/exhibit planning and design, graphic design, executive media production, art direction and project management.

For more than thirty years, a diverse group of clients has trusted JRA to turn their dreams into successful realities. Clients include Lionsgate, The Coca-Cola Company, Universal Studios Florida, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, National Comedy Center, Science Centre Singapore, Space Center Houston, The FRIENDS™ Experience by Superfly X, Toyota and more.

In 2022, RWS acquired ted, Europe's largest leisure entertainment experience company. Specialising in theatre, cruise, travel, resort, and retail, ted leverages a vast knowledge of multiple industries across six internal departments: talent, production, audio visual, studio, retail and fitness. The ted team's capabilities extend from creative character development and custom-made merchandise to original music scores and set fabrication.

A deep understanding of design and production; world-class creators, artists, musicians, trainers and technicians; and the entertainment industries' most modern studios ensure that for every project, for every client, everything is tailor made. By delivering a 360-degree experience design, ted has served clients such as TUI Group, Marella Cruises, Roompot, Bourne Leisure, David Lloyd Clubs, Away Resorts and Hoburne.

