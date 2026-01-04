International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
04.01.2026 19:37:04
RWX vs. HAUZ: Which International Real Estate ETF Is the Better Buy?
SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWX) charges a higher expense ratio and holds fewer stocks compared to Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ), which has a lower fee and a higher yield.Both RWX and HAUZ target international real estate exposure, but their approaches and profiles differ. This comparison examines cost, yield, returns, risk, liquidity, and portfolio construction to help investors determine which option best aligns with their objectives.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The one-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!