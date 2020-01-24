RXA Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Veteran Executive

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RXA, the leader in applied artificial intelligence and advanced data science, and analytics allowing companies to make smarter, faster decisions, today announced it is expanding its leadership team by appointing Tom Stanek as president of RXA.

As President, Tom is responsible for RXA's branding, marketing, business advancement, partner programs and overall growth strategies, along with leading and facilitating new revenue generating opportunities across all business units. Tom will be located in Ann Arbor, MI, RXA's headquarters.

"Tom is a seasoned professional leader with specialized skills that bring great value to RXA. We are excited to have someone like Tom join RXA because he has a unique combination of skills from data science to operations and marketing that will serve the company and our customers well. I look forward to Tom's contribution as RXA looks to continue its growth and impact in the applied AI space," said Jason Harper, chief executive officer, RXA. "In addition, we are excited Tom is relocating to Ann Arbor -- aligning to our mission to bring high-valued individuals and leaders to Michigan."

Tom has held leadership roles in the gaming and retail industries for nearly two decades, including positions in operations, sales, marketing, business development, government relations, and strategy. Prior to his current role, he was the Head of Global Retail Sales and Marketing for IGT Global Solutions, the world leader in gaming. There, Tom designed and implemented a global organization responsible for driving lottery sales, commercial services, prepaid categories, and consumer acquisition growth through traditional and emerging retail channels.

"We are thrilled to see RXA bringing highly skilled people, like Tom, back to Michigan. We look forward to seeing Tom continue RXA's leadership in the Applied Artificial Intelligence field," said Bill Mayer, vice president, Entrepreneur Services, Ann Arbor SPARK.

Tom began his career in Ann Arbor at a digital media firm and worked in the environmental science industry as a statistician and data scientist. He is an active member of the American Marketing Association and Public Relations Society of America and conducts many professional and public speaking lectures.

He graduated from Eastern Michigan University with a degree in mathematics and conducted his Masters in Statistics work at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Tom also completed University of Notre Dame's Executive Education program in Leadership and Management.

About RXA

RXA is a leading applied artificial intelligence and data science company founded in 2016 in Ann Arbor, MI. RXA has a diverse portfolio of services and solutions such as being a leading DOMO implementation and consulting firm, customized artificial intelligence kick-start programs, and an RXA Studio to support the development of new products, companies, and proprietary solutions such as Mixed Media Optimization, Voice of Customer, and Workforce Optimization to help organizations improved their ROI and decision making while streamline operations.

RXA's solutions are currently being leveraged by over 70 different customers across North America, Europe, and Asia. RXA has been named the 2019 Innovative Partner of the Year by Domo, Inc.

Website: http://www.rxa.io

Twitter: @RXAio

LinkedIn: company/rxa.io

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit http://www.AnnArborUSA.org.

SOURCE RXA