RXBAR Spices Up Portfolio with NEW Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RXBAR announced the launch of RXBAR Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie, its newest flavor available for a limited time only. Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie has an indulgent chocolate flavor and features 12 grams of protein, simple ingredients, no added sugar and, most importantly, No B.S.

Containing simple ingredients – including dates, egg whites, almonds, and cashews – Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie is a decadent, limited-time addition to the RXBAR portfolio to offer fans more taste variety. With crunchy whole almonds, deliciously rich chocolate chunks, and fragrant cinnamon spice, the bar nods to the nostalgic senses of homemade brownies from the oven.

"RXBAR consumers seek variety, so we're constantly innovating to deliver delicious new flavors made with only simple ingredients," said Eileen Flaherty, senior brand manager, RXBAR. "Adding Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie to our portfolio of No B.S. bars allows us to surprise and delight our fans, while offering them something new to enjoy for a limited time."

The new RXBAR Chocolate Cinnamon Brownie is available now through December at RXBAR.com and select retailers nationwide. The new flavor is the perfect limited time treat made with No B.S. – just simple ingredients that fuel your future with what you need today.

About RXBAR

RXBAR is a wholesome snack brand with products made from a few simple ingredients and No B.S. RXBAR takes an honest and straightforward approach to its foods. With products including RXBAR, RXBAR Minis, RXBAR A.M., RX Nut Butter, RX A.M. Oats, RX Cereal and RXBAR Plant, RXBAR makes food that tastes good and is good for you. Visit https://www.rxbar.com/ for more information.

