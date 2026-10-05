RXO Aktie

RXO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DX25 / ISIN: US74982T1034

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05.10.2026 17:43:29

RXO Stock Rises 21% After Acquisition Agreement With C.H. Robinson

(RTTNews) - RXO, Inc. (RXO) is up 20.53 percent, gaining $4.80 to $28.18 on Monday. The move comes after C.H. Robinson Worldwide and RXO announced a definitive agreement under which C.H. Robinson will acquire RXO in a stock-and-cash transaction with an implied value of $5.8 billion, creating a combined company with an enterprise value of more than $25 billion.

RXO is currently trading at $28.18, up from the previous close of $23.38 after opening at $29.00 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $28.42 and $29.11 during the session, with trading volume at 4.96 million shares versus average volume of 1.81 million.

The combination is expected to bring together the companies' trucking brokerage and managed transportation businesses, while adding C.H. Robinson's global forwarding capabilities and RXO's expedited and last-mile operations.

C.H. Robinson expects to generate approximately $300 million in net run-rate cost synergies within two years of closing through its Lean AI operating model.

Shares have traded between $10.43 and $29.90 over the past 52 weeks.

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RXO INC 25,40 20,95% RXO INC

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