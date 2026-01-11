RxSight Sees Q4 Revenue Above View; Names Mark Wilterding CFO

(RTTNews) - RxSight Inc. (RXST) announced that it expects revenue for the fourth quarter 2025 to be approximately $32.6 million. Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $27.53 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Preliminary unaudited 2025 fiscal year revenue is expected to be approximately $134.5 million, compared to November guidance of $125 million to $130 million. Analysts expect annual revenue of $129.25 million for the fiscal year 2025.

The company also announced that it appointed Mark Wilterding as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 11, 2026.

Wilterding has more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President of Global Finance for Edwards Lifesciences, where he joined in 2019. Prior to joining Edwards Lifesciences, Wilterding worked for Medtronic and spent the first 15 years of his career at Citi and Credit Suisse.

Audited full-year 2025 financial results and full-year 2026 guidance will be announced in conjunction with the company's fourth quarter earnings release in February.