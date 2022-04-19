Rya Organics Reformulated Hydrating Facial Mist for Healthy Aging Skin

Ultra-fine botanical mist that calms redness, restores complexion, and adds a youthful glow

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rya Organics by Cymbiotika , a leading CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty brand that creates pure, clinically-backed supplements, today launched their reformulated Facial Mist to nourish and hydrate skin.

Rya Organics' Hydrating Facial Mist is bursting with antioxidant-rich adaptogens, hyaluronic acid, CBD, and restorative peptides. The formula works to assist in increasing skin moisture and reducing appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The botanical mist is naturally scented with aloe, cucumber, chamomile and rose.

"We reformulated our Hydrating Facial Mist to be even more suitable for all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin, as we continue to provide products with maximum benefits," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "Our goal remains to educate our consumers on ways to reclaim their health to look and feel their best."

Cymbiotika's broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) is grown in Oregon and extracted using a gentle CO2 extraction to preserve the cannabinoids. The Hydrating Facial Mist utilizes CBD's anti-inflammatory antioxidants and anti-aging properties that aid in treating a variety of skin conditions.

"The healing properties of our broad-spectrum CBD offers relaxation for a sense of calmness and balance throughout the day," said Chervin Jafarieh, Co-Founder of Cymbiotika. "For consumers seeking a botanical burst of hydration, the Hydrating Facial Mist serves as a great solution to reduce redness and give a natural glow."

Rya Organics' Hydrating Facial Mist retails for $48 and are available for purchase through the Rya Organics website . Mist onto skin any time of the day to nourish and hydrate. Avoid eye contact. May be used pre and post makeup to refresh skin. Works great in combination with the Antioxidant and Phyto-Retinol Serums . Rya Organics formulates products with ONLY the highest quality bioavailable and wild-crafted ingredients.

About Rya Organics by Cymbiotika

Rya Organics, a market-leader in CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty products, was launched in 2021 by San Diego-based innovative wellness brand Cymbiotika. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best", Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/ .

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration, and the efficacy of this product has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please speak with or consult your healthcare professional before taking this product. All CBD and hemp-derived products on this site contain less than 0.3% THC in accordance with federal law and regulations.

