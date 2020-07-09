Ryan Fairchild joins Novetta as Vice President, Enterprise Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Novetta, a leader in advanced analytics technology, today announced that Ryan Fairchild joins as VP of Enterprise Solutions in Novetta's Information Exploitation Division. Fairchild will lead strategic and operational initiatives driving cloud engineering solutions, entity analytics, and agile software development for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers.

"Ryan is the perfect combination of an ops-focused leader with experience growing a portfolio," said Brian Hobbs, Novetta's Senior VP of Business Development & Strategy. "We are excited to further strengthen our leadership team and drive new opportunities in our customer space."

"The Enterprise Solutions team will benefit from Ryan's business development and capture background and his years of leading the development of software applications across a wide variety of mission sets," said Kevin Heald, VP Information Exploitation.

Fairchild brings 17 years of experience in the defense and intelligence industries. Most recently as VP for the Ground Applications Department within CACI's NSIS Sector and Advanced Solutions Group, he drove application transition to cloud-based architectures and focused on DevSecOps and UX/Design System administration for the customer enterprise. Previously at CACI, Fairchild was Business Group VP of Business Development, responsible for development and capture of new business with emphasis on the Intelligence Solutions and Cyber market areas.

About Novetta

Novetta delivers scalable advanced analytic and technical solutions to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta pioneers disruptive technologies in machine learning, data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, cloud engineering, open source analytics, and multi-INT fusion for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 1,200 employees across the U.S. Visit novetta.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryan-fairchild-joins-novetta-as-vice-president-enterprise-solutions-301090591.html

SOURCE Novetta