13.04.2023 21:00:00
RYAN WALDRON TO LEAD GOODYEAR'S NORTH AMERICA CONSUMER BUSINESS
AKRON, Ohio, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced a new leader of its North America Consumer business. Ryan Waldron, formerly vice president, Goodyear Global Off-Highway, will assume the role of president, Goodyear North America Consumer.
Waldron has been a key architect in the development of many of Goodyear's go-to-market strategies. As the leader of Goodyear's Global Off-Highway business, Waldron led the aviation, OTR and chemical teams through the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic while driving sustained earnings growth.
"I have every confidence that Ryan will elevate our team and unlock the full potential of our consumer business," Steve McClellan, president, Goodyear Americas. "He's known for bringing multidisciplinary teams together to identify new opportunities, create industry-leading transformation and capture growth."
Waldron's successor in Global Off-Highway will be named at a future date.
About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryan-waldron-to-lead-goodyears-north-america-consumer-business-301797114.html
SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
