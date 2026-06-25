Ryanair Holdings Aktie
WKN: 908889 / ISIN: US7835131043
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25.06.2026 14:58:24
Ryanair adopts ‘free of charge’ family seating policy after watchdog investigation
Chief executive claims CMA has forced airline to adopt ‘less transparent and less consumer-friendly’ approachRyanair has changed its family seating policy, after Britain’s competition watchdog launched an investigation into the airline’s charges for parents to sit with their children.Europe’s largest airline said that as of Thursday, adults would be offered “free of charge” seats next to their children after they have checked in for their flight – but at the rear of the plane. All children on the booking will be allocated seats alongside them for no fee. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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