Ryanair Holdings Aktie
WKN: 908889 / ISIN: US7835131043
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11.07.2026 07:00:41
Ryanair has axed its family seating policy - but kids’ fees still add up
The airfare for a baby on your lap could cost more than your own ticket. Here’s how airline charges and travel taxes can hit youRyanair recently stopped making parents pay to sit next to their children but depending on the airline the hidden extra costs involved in flying with children can be substantial. In some cases, you can even end up spending more for the baby on your lap than you paid for your own flight.Your baby might not need a seat, but you are still likely to pay fees for them to travel. Some airlines offer discounts for children over two, while others whack families with the cost of a full-grown adult. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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