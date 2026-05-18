18.05.2026 07:38:22

Ryanair Holdings FY26 Profit Climbs On Traffic Growth; Sees Higher Traffic In FY27

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RY4C.DE, RYA.L, RYA.IR) reported Monday higher profit in fiscal 2026, with lower expenses and higher revenues amid growth in passenger traffic.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects fiscal 2027 traffic to grow 4 percent to 216 million passengers.

In the full year, profit before tax climbed to 2.42 billion euros from last year's 1.78 billion euros.

Profit after tax climbed 35 percent to 2.17 billion euros from 1.61 billion euros a year ago. IFRS earnings per ordinary share grew 40 percent to 2.0422 euros from 1.4549 euros last year.

Profit before exceptional charge was 2.26 billion euros, compared to 1.61 billion euros last year.

Total operating expenses dropped 6 percent year-over-year to 13.17 billion euros.

Total operating revenues increased 11 percent to 15.54 billion euros from last year's 13.95 billion euros.

Traffic grew 4 percent to 208.4 million passengers, despite delivery delays on 29 B-8200 aircraft. Revenue per pax went up 7 percent. Load Factor remained at 94 percent.

Further, the firm announced final dividend of 0.195 euro per share payable in September, subject to AGM approval.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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