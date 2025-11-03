Ryanair Q2 Results Climb; Sees Reasonable Profit Growth In FY26, Lifts Traffic View

(RTTNews) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Monday higher profit and revenues in its second quarter with growth in passenger traffic and load factor. Further, the company lifted fiscal 2026 traffic guidance, and said it sees reasonable net profit growth in the full year.

In the second quarter, profit before tax climbed 18 percent to 1.96 billion euros from last year's 1.67 billion euros. Profit attributable to equity holders of parent went up 20 percent to 1.72 billion euros from last year's 1.43 billion euros.

Earnings per share were 1.6086 euros, up 25 percent from last year's 1.2845 euros.

Total operating revenues grew 8 percent to 5.48 billion euros from last year's 5.07 billion euros.

Scheduled revenues increased 9 percent from last year to 3.96 billion euros, and Ancillary revenues increased 5 percent to 1.52 billion euros.

In the quarter, Passenger traffic grew 2 percent from last year to 61.2 million, and load Factor improved to 96 percent from 95 percent a year ago.

Average fare increased 7 percent to 65 euros.

In the first half, profit climbed 42 percent, as traffic grew 3 percent to 119 million passengers while fares rose 13 percent due to a strong Easter, weak prior-year comps and second- quarter fare recovery. Revenues grew 13 percent to 9.82 billion euros.

Further, the Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of 0.193 euro per share, payable in late February 2026.

Looking ahead, the company now projects traffic in fiscal 2026 to grow by more than 3 percent to 207 million passengers, higher than previously expected 206 million, due to earlier than expected Boeing deliveries and strong first-half demand.

Regarding the profit outlook, Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary, said, "It remains too early to provide meaningful FY26 PAT guidance. We do, however, cautiously expect to recover all of last years 7 percent full-year fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth in FY26. The final FY26 outcome remains exposed to adverse external developments, incl. conflict escalation in Ukraine and the Mid. East, macro-economic shocks and any further impact of repeated European ATC strikes & mismanagement."

