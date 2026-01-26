Ryanair Q3 Profit Declines; Revenue Up 9%

(RTTNews) - Ryanair Holdings plc (RY4C.DE, RYA.L, RYA.IR) reported that its third quarter profit all attributable to equity holders of parent declined to 30.4 million euros from 148.6 million euros, prior year. IFRS earnings per ordinary share was 0.0286 euros compared to 0.1360 euros. Profit - before exceptional charge was 115.4 million euros compared to 148.6 million euros.

Third quarter total operating revenues increased to 3.21 billion euros from 2.96 billion euros, last year. Scheduled revenue increased 10% to 2.10 billion euros. Traffic grew 6% to 47.5 million.

Ryanair now expects fiscal 2026 traffic to grow 4% to almost 208 million passengers. The company said it is cautiously guiding fiscal 2026 profit after tax, pre-exceptional, in a range of 2.13 billion to 2.23 billion euros.

