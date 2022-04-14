RYAN'S WORLD "SUPER SPY RYAN" MOBILE GAME NOW AVAILABLE

Kids Can Now Jump Into the Fun Inspired by the Popular Amazon Kids+ Original Special Created by Sunlight Entertainment and pocket.watch

LOS ANGELES , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fun and adventure of "Super Spy Ryan," the live-action and animated special created by Sunlight Entertainment with kids and family digital-first studio pocket.watch , is now available for kids to explore in a new, ad-free mobile game launching today. The popular "Super Spy Ryan" special is available exclusively on Amazon Kids+ and the new mobile game inspired by this magical world is now available on the Apple and Google Play app stores in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland – coming soon to Canada, Germany and Japan. Also coming soon to the Amazon Kids+ subscription on Amazon Fire Tablets!

"Ryan, like so many kids his age, loves gaming and we're proud to build on his authentic interests."

The Amazon Kids+ Original Games team and game-development studio Amber collaborated closely with p.w. Games and Sunlight Entertainment to create the game, including design and character development. The game builds on the success of the "Super Spy Ryan" special and adapts the show's content into a multiplayer gaming romp for ages six and up. The "Super Spy Ryan" special and game are based on the Ryan's World brand starring 10-year old Ryan Kaji, the biggest name in kids' entertainment.

"Expanding Ryan's World in new and immersive ways is crucial to pocket.watch and the Ryan's World brand in fulfilling our mission to bring kids more of what they love," said Kerry Tucker, Chief Marketing and Franchise Officer, pocket.watch. "Ryan, like so many kids his age, loves gaming and we're proud to build on his authentic interests as we empower kids to take playtime into their own hands."

In the multiplayer arena game, kids enter Ryan's World to play as Ryan and his hero friends to recover stolen party gifts taken by evil mastermind Packrat. Players rescue presents, avoid traps and robots, and can play team games where they'll compete to collect more toys than the opposing team. You can see more on the "Super Spy Ryan" Amazon page which features the game's trailer, links to download the app and exclusive "Super Spy Ryan" toys, apparel and accessories.

"Lots of magic and mischief come together when we partner with our friends at Sunlight Entertainment, pocket.watch and Amber Studio, as is apparent with all of the fun found in the new Super Spy Ryan game," said Natasha Lipovac, Global Head of Amazon Kids+ Content. "At Amazon Kids+ we're focused on making high quality, fun content with characters kids love and are especially excited to deliver it as a game. We hope existing and new fans of Super Spy Ryan will enjoy this game as much as we had bringing it to life."

This release is the newest offering in a suite of already successful games inspired by Ryan's World, including "Ryan's Rescue Squad" console game released in March, the "Ryan's World" official game on Roblox, and the "Tag with Ryan" mobile game which has more than 25 million downloads.

Ryan Kaji, 10, is a top creator on YouTube who has generated over 68 billion lifetime views and attracted over 50 million subscribers across nine channels. For more information about the pocket.watch roster of franchises and creators and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch .

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the leading digital-first studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular kids stars in the world. Beyond the screen, it sparks imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes.

Beyond the billions of views it generates on YouTube every month, the company also maintains thousands of videos in its library, resulting in millions of hours of pocket.watch content viewed across streaming platforms every month.

The pocket.watch portfolio of stars include Ryan Kaji of "Ryan's Mystery Playdate," which airs on Nickelodeon. Animation properties include the upcoming "Kaleidoscope City," starring the kids from the massively popular YouTube channel Toys and Colors and highlighting diversity and empathy to help kids become confident global citizens.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Los Angeles (Culver City), Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht, Jon Moonves, Xavier Kochhar and Kerry Tucker.

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch .

About Sunlight Entertainment

Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji's family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube's largest kids' channels, Ryan's World. The company continues to grow and currently manages ten YouTube channels: Ryan's World, Ryan's World Español, Ryan's World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan's Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator, The Studio Space and the Stick with Kaji - Podcast. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content -- releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan's World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys, and consumer products.

About Amazon Kids+

Amazon Kids+, is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games to enjoy on compatible Glow, Fire, Fire TV, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, and a growing list of premium kid's skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents and guardians also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences. Find out more at amazon.com/kidsplus .

