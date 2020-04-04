|
04.04.2020 07:24:09
Rybelsus® (oral semaglutide) approved for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes in the EU
Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 April 2020 - Novo Nordisk today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for Rybelsus® (oral semaglutide), for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes to improve glycaemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The marketing authorisation applies to all 27 European Union member states and the United Kingdom.
Rybelsus® is the first and only oral glucagon-like-peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. The approval is based on the results from 10 PIONEER clinical trials, in which Rybelsus® after 52 weeks demonstrated statistically significant reductions in HbA1c vs sitagliptin, empagliflozin and liraglutide and with up to 4.3 kg weight reduction. Across the PIONEER programme, Rybelsus® demonstrated a safe and well-tolerated profile, with the most common adverse event being mild to moderate nausea which diminished over time.
"We are very excited about the approval of Rybelsus® as we can now offer people in Europe living with type 2 diabetes the first and only GLP-1 in a tablet,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief science officer. "Based on its strong clinical profile, we believe Rybelsus® has the potential to set a new standard for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as millions of people are currently not achieving target blood sugar levels on available oral antidiabetic medications.”
The launch of Rybelsus® is expected to take place in the first EU countries in the second half of 2020.
About Rybelsus®
Rybelsus® (oral semaglutide) is an analogue of the naturally occurring hormone GLP-1. Rybelsus® is approved in the US, Switzerland and EU as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. It is administered once daily and is approved for use in two therapeutic dosages, 7 mg and 14 mg.
Rybelsus® is currently under review by several regulatory agencies, including the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.
Further information
|Media:
|Mette Kruse Danielsen
|+45 3079 3883
|mkd@novonordisk.com
|Ken Inchausti (US)
|+1 609 240 9429
|kiau@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
|+45 3075 2175
|dabo@novonordisk.com
|Valdemar Borum Svarrer
|+45 3079 0301
|jvls@novonordisk.com
|Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk
|+45 3075 2253
|arnd@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root
|+45 3079 4211
|mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Kristoffer Due Berg (US)
|+1 609 235 2989
|krdb@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 21 / 2020
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordiskmehr Nachrichten
|
23.03.20
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Novo Nordisk auf 'Buy' - Ziel 425 Kronen (dpa-AFX)
|
05.02.20
|Insulin-Hersteller Novo Nordisk legt weiter zu (dpa-AFX)
|
04.02.20
|Ausblick: Novo Nordisk gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Novo Nordisk auf 'Neutral' und hebt Ziel auf 395 Kronen (dpa-AFX)
|
18.11.19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Novo Nordisk auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 445 Kronen (dpa-AFX)
|
01.11.19
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie fest: Diabetes-Mittel treibt Wachstum bei Novo Nordisk (dpa-AFX)
|
31.10.19
|Ausblick auf Novo Nordisk-Bilanz: Das erwarten Analysten (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.19
|Novo Nordisk hebt nach Halbjahreszahlen Ziele für 2019 an (dpa-AFX)