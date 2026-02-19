Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
|
19.02.2026 23:00:00
RYBREVANT FASPRO™ (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) plus immunotherapy shows strong clinical benefit with 56 percent overall response rate in first-line recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer
Ten percent complete response and rapid, durable antitumor activity reported with RYBREVANT FASPRO™; results surpass current standards of careWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Johnson & Johnson
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
