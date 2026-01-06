Ryder Acquires Truck Service Depot For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Ryder System, Inc. (R), a logistics and transportation company, Tuesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Truck Service Depot, an Atlanta-based mobile maintenance business servicing commercial trucks and trailers.

The financial details of the deal have not been divulged and the said acquisition was completed on January 5.

Truck Service Depot operates more than 20 technicians and runs two physical locations: a 10 full drive-through maintenance bay facility in Atlanta and a service center in Savannah both located in Georgia.

"With Truck Service Depot's strong presence in Georgia and complementary mobile maintenance services in a growth market for Ryder, we are enhancing our ability to further offer flexible, rapid maintenance solutions to fleets across this growing freight corridor," says Tom Havens, president of Fleet Management Solutions at Ryder.

To have a seamless transition and maintain uninterrupted services for customers, Ryder's unit Torque will integrate Truck Service Depot employees, assets, and operations into its network throughout 2026, with Scott Marshall founder of Truck Service Depot working closely with the company to guide the transition.

In pre-market activity, R shares were trading at $187.73, up 0.30% on the New York Stock Exchange.