Ryder System Aktie

WKN: 855369 / ISIN: US7835491082

12.12.2025 13:39:33

Ryder System CEO Robert Sanchez To Retire; John Diez Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Logistics and transportation company Ryder System, Inc. (R) announced Friday that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Sanchez will retire on March 31, 2026. As part of the succession plan approved by the company's board of directors, Ryder's President and Chief Operating Officer John Diez will assume the CEO role, effective March 31, 2026.

Diez was also elected to the company's board of directors, effective March 31, 2026.

Sanchez, who was named Ryder CEO in January 2013 and chairman of the board in May 2013, will assume the role of executive chair of the company's board of directors to ensure a smooth transition.

Diez has served as president and chief operating officer since January 1, 2025 and oversaw the operations of the company's three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). Previously, he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer, managing all financial functions.

During his tenure with Ryder since 2002, Diez was also president of Ryder's fleet management business, leading all areas of fleet operations and maintenance, as well as president of the company's dedicated transportation business unit where he led strong revenue growth and improved business returns.

Prior to his tenure at Ryder, he began his career in the audit practice of KPMG LLP.

