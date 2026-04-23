Ryder System Expects Q2 Net Profit To Improve; Lifts Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ryder System, Inc. (R), a transportation and logistics company, said on Thursday that it expects a rise in net profit for the second quarter of 2026. In addition, the company has revised up its annual guidance.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Ryder System anticipates net income of $3.20 to $3.45 per share, with adjusted income of $3.50 to $3.75 per share.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company had recorded a net income of $3.13 per share.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Ryder System has revised up its guidance.

Cristina Gallo-Aquino, CFO of Ryder System, said: "We are on track for another year of earnings growth in 2026, driven by execution on $70 million in incremental benefits from strategic initiatives. We are raising our EPS forecast range to reflect stronger than expected first-quarter performance and our expectations for modest improvement in used vehicle market conditions."

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects net income of $13.15 to $13.90 per share, compared with the earlier guidance of $12.80 to $13.80 per share.

Excluding items, earnings are now anticipated to be $14.05 to $14.80 per share against the prior expectation of $13.45 to $14.45 per share.

Ryder System now projects total revenue growth of 3%, compared with the prior outlook of 1%.

For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded a net income of $11.94 per share, with revenue of $12.665 billion.

R was down by 1.33% at $224.55 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.