|
15.02.2023 14:17:56
Ryder System Guides FY23 Adj. EPS Above Estimates; Authorizes 2 Mln Share Buyback - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) initiated its earnings, comparable earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2023. The company also provided financial outlook for the first quarter.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.44 to $7.44 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $11.05 to $12.05 per share on total revenue growth of about 2 percent and operating revenue growth of about 4 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.91 per share on revenue relatively flat at $11.93 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.
For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $2.50 to $2.75 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $2.75 to $3.00 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.
Additionally, the company's Board of Directors has authorized a new discretionary share repurchase program of up to 2 million shares of common stock at the discretion of Ryder management from February 10, 2023 through February 10, 2025 (two years).
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ryder System Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ryder System Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ryder System Inc.
|93,50
|-0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.