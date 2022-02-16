|
16.02.2022 14:13:16
Ryder System Guides Q1, FY22 Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Ryder System, Inc. (R) initiated its earnings, comparable earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2022, well above analysts' estimates. The company also provided financial outlook for the first quarter.
For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $10.40 to $11.40 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $11.00 to $12.00 per share on revenue and operating revenue growth of about 10 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.95 per share on revenue growth of 8.7 percent to $10.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.
For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.97 to $2.12 per share and comparable earnings in a range of $2.20 to $2.35 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter.
