Ryder System Increases Low End Of Full-year Comparable EPS Forecast

(RTTNews) - Ryder System, Inc. (R) said it delivered strong first-quarter results in a challenging freight environment. Based on modestly higher-than-expected used vehicle sales trends, the company increased the low end of full-year comparable EPS forecast.

First-quarter earnings from continuing operations declined to $140 million from $176 million, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.95 compared to $3.35.

First quarter comparable EPS from continuing operations was $2.81 compared to $3.59 in prior year. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.96, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue was $3.0 billion and operating revenue was $2.3 billion, up 3% and 6%, respectively, primarily reflecting SCS revenue growth. Analysts on average had estimated $2.99 billion in revenue.

For the second-quarter, the company estimates comparable EPS in a range of $2.80 - $3.05.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects comparable EPS in a range of $11.30 - $12.05.

"We continue to expect strong but reduced earnings in 2023 as weak freight conditions throughout the year impact used vehicle sales and rental," said Ryder CFO John Diez.

