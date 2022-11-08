Ryerson Celebrates 180 Year Anniversary and Provides Strategic Outlook At Investor Day

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, hosts its inaugural Investor Day today at the New York Stock Exchange as well as on a live webcast at RyersonInvestorday.com. The event will also celebrate 180 years of continuous operation for the business.

During the event, speakers from Ryerson's management team will provide insight into the Company's financial and operational transformation, industry and business outlook, strategic plan highlights and capital allocation policy. Ryerson's Investor Day will also offer the audience a Q&A session to engage with the executive leadership team.

Executive Leadership presenters will include:

Eddie Lehner, President & Chief Executive Officer

Jim Claussen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Mike Burbach, Chief Operating Officer

Molly Kannan, Corporate Controller & Chief Accounting Officer

Srini Sundarrajan, Chief Information Officer

John Orth, Executive Vice President of Operations

All interested virtual attendees may register for the Investor Day on the event website www.ryersoninvestorday.com.

DATE: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 TIME: 2:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. CT WEBCAST: RyersonInvestorday.com

Ryerson Holding Corporation's Investor Day Details:About Ryerson

Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,000 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.

Legal Disclaimer

The contents herein are provided for general information purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or buy, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security ("Security") of the Company or its affiliates ("Ryerson") in any jurisdiction. Ryerson does not intend to solicit, and is not soliciting, any action with respect to any Security or any other contractual relationship with the Ryerson. Nothing in this release, individually or taken in the aggregate, constitutes an offer of securities for sale or buy, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any Security in the United States, or to U.S. persons, or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.

Safe Harbor Provision

Certain statements made in this communication and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates, objectives, or projections relating to the future. Such statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "objectives," "goals," "preliminary," "range," "believes," "expects," "may," "estimates," "will," "should," "plans," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. The Company cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve significant risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may vary materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Among the factors that significantly impact our business are: the cyclicality of our business; the highly competitive, volatile, and fragmented metals industry in which we operate; fluctuating metal prices; our substantial indebtedness and the covenants in instruments governing such indebtedness; the integration of acquired operations; regulatory and other operational risks associated with our operations located inside and outside of the United States; impacts and implications of adverse health events, including the COVID-19 pandemic; work stoppages; obligations under certain employee retirement benefit plans; the ownership of a majority of our equity securities by a single investor group; currency fluctuations; and consolidation in the metals industry. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors, including those set forth above and those set forth under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we caution against placing undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, new information or otherwise.

