27.09.2022 00:00:00
Ryerson to Host Investor Day on November 8th, 2022
CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that it will host its inaugural Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, November 8th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Ryerson's Investor Day will also celebrate 180 years of continuous operation for the business.
Ryerson's Investor Day will provide insight into the Company's financial and operational transformation, industry and business outlook, strategic plan highlights and capital allocation policy. Ryerson's Investor Day will also offer the audience a Q&A session to engage with management.
Executive Leadership presenters will include:
Eddie Lehner, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim Claussen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Mike Burbach, Chief Operating Officer
Molly Kannan, Corporate Controller & Chief Accounting Officer
Srini Sundarrajan, Chief Information Officer
John Orth, Executive Vice President of Operations
All interested participants may register as in-person or virtual attendees for the Investor Day on the event website www.ryersoninvestorday.com.
Ryerson Holding Corporation's Investor Day Details:
DATE:
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
TIME:
2:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. CT
REGISTER & JOIN:
ryersoninvestorday.com
Ryerson is a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. Founded in 1842, Ryerson has around 4,000 employees in approximately 100 locations. Visit Ryerson at www.ryerson.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ryerson-to-host-investor-day-on-november-8th-2022-301633562.html
SOURCE Ryerson Holding Corporation
