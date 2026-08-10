Ryman Hospitality Properties To Buy Grande Lakes Orlando Resort For $1.38 Bln

(RTTNews) - Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT), on Monday said it has agreed to acquire Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida, for $1.38 billion from Trinity Investments.

The purchase price represents a 12.5x adjusted EBITDAre multiple based on the property's trailing 12-month results through June 30, 2026. Ryman expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted funds from operations per share in 2027.

The 409-acre resort includes two hotels — a 1,010-room JW Marriott and a 582-room Ritz-Carlton — as well as a Greg Norman-designed 18-hole championship golf course. Marriott International will continue to operate the property under the JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton brands.

Grande Lakes features 1,592 guest rooms and about 320,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. The resort also offers a 40,000-square-foot spa and fitness center, 14 food and beverage outlets, a waterpark and the golf course at The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, home of the PNC Championship. Approximately $150 million has recently been invested in upgrading the resort's guest rooms, meeting spaces and public areas across both hotels.

Ryman expects to close the transaction in the third quarter of 2026.

"Grande Lakes is a terrific asset and one that fits all of our ownership criteria. The transaction strengthens our JW Marriott and Gaylord Hotels customer rotation strategies, expands our presence in the nation's top meetings market and creates the opportunity for meaningful portfolio synergies," said Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ryman.

Ryman shares were down 4% in pre-market trading after closing at $120.84 on Friday.